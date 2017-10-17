Jail for woman who stabbed husband over messages from girlfriend

A woman stabbed her husband after he openly exchanged sweet nothings with his girlfriend over the phone.

It happened after Nur Fairuzana Ahmad, 30, snatched the phone from Mr Muhammmad Yasser Abdul Shukor, 34.

When he retaliated by pushing her onto their bed, Fairuzana, who worked as an administrator, got a knife. She then stabbed him once in the chest.

Yesterday, Fairuzana was sentenced by Community Court Judge May Mesenas to six weeks' jail after pleading guilty to causing hurt to Mr Yasser at their Punggol home on April 17 last year.

They are going through a divorce and have two children.

Fairuzana's lawyer Vigneesh Nainar said in mitigation that his client got married to Mr Yasser when she was 16.

Their relationship started to break down in January last year when he told her he wished to marry his girlfriend, whom he had met in the Philippines.

Fairuzana was devastated and became confused and depressed, said Mr Vigneesh. He added that Mr Yasser had physically abused his client throughout their marriage, and this had escalated in the first three months of last year.

Police had to be called to their home on numerous occasions, he said, but Fairuzana continued to love him.

No action was taken against him, the court heard.

After her arrest, she was taken to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment and diagnosed with "adjustment disorder with a recent acute situational reaction".

Fairuzana, who has a personal protection order against Mr Yasser, was remorseful and deeply regretted that her actions had affected her relationship with her children, said Mr Vigneesh.