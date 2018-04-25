Jailed again for outrage of modesty

Even though he had been convicted of molestation in 2006 and 2015, Phui Jun Ming was back at it again, this time victimising a polytechnic student he had just befriended.

On Monday, Phui, 26, was jailed for 10 months and two weeks for outrage of modesty and dishonest misappropriation of property. He had another molestation charge taken into consideration during sentencing.

Phui served nine months in jail following his 2015 conviction, when he also received one stroke of the cane.

On Jan 2 this year, Phui spotted his latest victim smoking alone at Pangsua Pond, in Saujana Road, at about 12.15am. She cannot be named because of a gag order.

He approached the 20-year-old student and asked if he could borrow a lighter. The two started chatting, during which he asked if he could be her boyfriend, but she rejected him.

But he still placed his left arm over her shoulder, and touched her cheek twice.

When the frightened victim told Phui that she was heading home, he used his right hand to squeeze her right breast over her clothing. She pushed his hand away and walked back towards her block.

Phui went after her and told her: "I know I grabbed your boob. I was wrong. Are you going to call the police?"

He then walked away. A police report was lodged that same day.

Phui was also convicted on Monday of stealing four pairs of shoes at Block 520 Jelapang Road on Aug 2 last year with a 14-year-old accomplice, who was given a conditional warning.