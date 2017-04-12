Jailed for Apple products scam

A woman who duped her victims into believing that she had discounted Apple products for sale was sentenced to 16 months' jail yesterday.

Over three months last year, Theresa Tan, 47, cheated four victims of $13,075. She has made partial restitution of $1,950 to two victims.

Tan pleaded guilty to four of 10 charges of cheating.

Sometime during or before last July, she decided to deceive people into believing that she had contacts at Apple stores, and could get products cheaper.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting said Tan was at a child's birthday party when she told Ms Lim Hong Yee that her cousin worked for Apple and could get items such as the iPhone7, iPhone7 Plus and iPad.

Ms Lim, who needed a mobile phone, agreed to order two phones through Tan and transferred $1,160 to her bank account as a deposit.

On Sept 11, Tan told her via messaging service WhatsApp that "stocks" had arrived. She falsely represented that if Ms Lim bought a third product, it would be free.

As such, Ms Lim was dishonestly induced to transfer another $2,040 to Tan's bank account, purportedly as payment for three mobile phones and an iPad.

Tan has returned only $400 to Ms Lim, who was cheated of a total of $4,400.

Tan's lawyer Alice Tan, assigned by the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, said her client committed the offences out of financial stress as she was unable to find gainful employment.