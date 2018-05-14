Jaywalker hit by car in Thomson Road

The accident happened in front of a petrol kiosk.

A 39-year-old man was injured after he dashed across the road and was hit by an oncoming car along Thomson Road on Saturday.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 3.30pm.

The accident occurred in front of a petrol kiosk near Novena Rise.

Police said that the pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Two videos of the accident circulating online show the man attempting to jaywalk across the busy road.

He could be seen waiting behind a bus on the leftmost lane, before running across the remaining two lanes towards the central road divider.

He is then hit by a black car and falls to the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing. - NG HUIWEN