Jobless man who filmed upskirt videos jailed 12 weeks

An unemployed man who took upskirt videos of five women was jailed for 12 weeks yesterday.

Chia Yew Boon, 50, admitted to three charges of insulting the modesty of a woman on public transport in June last year.

On June 3 last year, Chia used his mobile phone to record two videos of a woman's thighs and underwear when she was on an MRT train travelling between Woodlands and Pioneer stations.

Later that day, he was on a bus when he recorded two videos of a female in school attire.

Three days later, while on a train travelling between Jurong East and Clementi MRT stations, he decided to record an upskirt video of a 33-year-old woman.

A 25-year-old commuter saw him taking his phone out and video recording the woman from under her skirt.

Both he and then the victim confronted Chia and demanded to check his phone but he denied taking any video and refused to hand over his phone.

They told Chia to alight and SMRT staff later called the police. Chia, who has two children, was arrested.

Two other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing. - ELENA CHONG