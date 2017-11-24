Jollibee to expand in Singapore and into Indonesia
MANILA: Philippine fast-food giant Jollibee is opening at least 15 more outlets in Singapore in the next five years and will be breaking into Indonesia's huge market in 2019.
Mr Dennis Flores, Jollibee president and head of international business (Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia), told The Straits Times yesterday that the company will open its sixth store in Singapore in Jurong East in April.
Jollibee already has five stores in Singapore: two at Lucky Plaza and one each in Paya Lebar, Changi and Novena.
"Half our customers now are Singaporeans, no longer Filipinos," he said.
Jollibee is now looking into entering the 260-million-strong Indonesian market in 2019.
"It is a chicken market. If you are familiar with Indonesia, everyone there loves chicken. The big players are all 'chicken players'. We believe that with our superior products, our chances are very good," he said.
Jollibee is hoping to open 150 stores in Indonesia in 10 years.The company, which has about 14 billion pesos (S$373 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, operates more than 3,500 stores globally. - THE STRAITS TIMES
