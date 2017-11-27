Josephine Teo takes over Home TeamNS

Second Minister for Home Affairs and new HomeTeamNS head Josephine Teo (far right) says clubhouses will be a priority for her.

For the first time, the non-profit group that serves operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force will be led by a woman.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo officially took over the presidency of HomeTeamNS yesterday from Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Mrs Teo, who is also the Second Minister for Manpower and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said the organisation's members have welcomed her.

When asked if her lack of national service experience would be an issue, she said: "The good thing is that HomeTeamNS is supported by a very committed team of volunteers, and they have been through NS.

"They bring many good ideas to the table; I am very happy to serve alongside them."

HomeTeamNS membership rose this year by 20,000 to over 200,000, the largest subscription in its 12-year history.

This increase is partly due to the NS50 Recognition Package that was rolled out earlier this year, offering complimentary membership.

Mrs Teo said she plans to continue making HomeTeamNS relevant to its members and the clubhouses will be her next priority. - JOSE HONG