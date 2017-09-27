Juggling work and studies to scale new heights

What do a 45-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular and a 26-year-old production editor have in common?

Both are juggling work and studies by taking part-time degrees at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Mr Foo Cheong Ho, a platoon commander in the Open Source Centre (OSC), does news monitoring on regional natural disasters as well as global military and security developments.

At the same time, he is also taking the Communication and Political Science programme in SUSS.

Mr Foo said: "The practical skills and knowledge that I acquire from the programme can be put to good use for my work because my work is closely related to media and communication."

"I want to be able to support my unit in a better way and hopefully, in a small way, to scale new heights," he added.

With family, work and studies to juggle, time can be a challenge for the father of one. But with the support of his family and bosses at work, he is coping well.

"The challenge makes the achievement even more satisfying and sweet," he said. His lecturers and friends also help him with the more difficult assignments.

SUSS has more than 60 programmes across five schools, including a part-time programme for English Language and Literature.

Mr Ho Kin Yunn, a student of that programme with a minor in Film Studies, is working as a production editor at John Wiley & Sons.

He decided to take on the part-time degree so that he can work and pay off his tuition fees without relying on bank loans or his parents.

Mr Ho feels that a part-time degree allows him to grow in his career while working towards his dreams.

He said: "Studying English Literature at SUSS part-time is a huge stepping stone towards these goals, at the same time allowing me to work and build up career experience."