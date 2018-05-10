Jurong Region Line to open from 2026 in three phases

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (centre) and others at the unveiling of the alignment of the Jurong Region Line.

The 24-station Jurong Region Line (JRL) will open from 2026, ramping up transport connectivity in Jurong as it is transformed into a home for new towns, a second Central Business District (CBD) and an innovation district.

The 24km above-ground line will also serve residents in the Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and future Tengah estates, boosting accessibility to schools, industrial areas and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The medium-capacity JRL will use smaller train cars, which can carry between 150 and 200 commuters, compared to cars on other MRT lines, which have a capacity of more than 200.

While JRL trains will have three cars each, a fourth car can be coupled to increase capacity.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who unveiled the JRL's alignment yesterday, said the line "marks a quantum leap" in the development of Jurong's transport infrastructure.

During a visit to the site of the North-South Line's future Canberra station, Mr Khaw said the JRL will improve the resilience of the MRT network.

He said the JRL's interchange stations at Choa Chu Kang (North-South Line) and Boon Lay (East-West Line) will offer commuters other travel routes, redistributing and relieving train loading between Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East stations.

The JRL has a third interchange station at Jurong East, which links to the East-West and North-South Lines.

A commuter going from Choa Chu Kang to NTU will save 25 minutes with the JRL.

The JRL system is designed with a headway, or train interval, of 90 seconds. The authorities plan to run trains at intervals of between two and three minutes at the start.

The JRL's opening also dovetails with that of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail in Jurong, which is targeted to be ready by 2026.

Construction for the JRL is expected to start early next year.

The first phase, to open in 2026, will be the JRL (West) segment linking Choa Chu Kang to Boon Lay and Tawas.

The second phase, to open in 2027, will be the JRL (East) segment, connecting Tengah and Pandan Reservoir. The final phase in 2028 will see the line extending further into the west to NTU and Jurong Pier in the south.

Yesterday, Mr Khaw also said the Canberra station - between Yishun and Sembawang - will open by December next year.