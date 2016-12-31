Jurong West, Sengkang and Tampines popular among HDB buyers

Those living in HDB flats in Jurong West, Sengkang or Tampines are living in one of the most "popular" towns in 2016.

There were 1,356 resale transactions in Jurong West, 1,332 in Sengkang and 1,281 in Tampines this year, according to property portal SRX.

There were 15,801 resale transactions from January to September. Year-on-year, HDB resale prices have fallen 0.7 per cent from November 2015. Prices in mature estates rose by 0.7 per cent from November 2015 while prices in non-mature estates fell by 1.8 per cent.

Four-room flats were the most commonly sold. Over 700 four-room flats were sold in Sengkang between January and November while an average of 540 such flats were sold in Jurong West as well as Tampines.

HDB statistics show the median price of a four-room flat in Jurong West, Sengkang and Tampines in the third quarter was $390,000, $420,000 and $428,000, respectively.

Experts say these large neighbourhoods mean the transaction volume would be higher.

ERA Realty key executive officer Eugene Lim said: "Flats in Jurong West are slightly cheaper than Jurong East but it's still located close enough.

Jurong East is highly sought after due to the High Speed Rail and its positioning as the second CBD.

"Tampines has always been popular as the east's regional hub. The infrastructure at Sengkang has started to fall into place although the large number of transactions could be due to more flats reaching the minimum occupation period."