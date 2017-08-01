JUST IN: Armed robber still at large at Ubi Avenue

An armed robbery has occurred at a Western Union bank outlet at 301 Ubi avenue at 10.50am on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants.

The New Paper understands the robber has fled the scene and is still at large.

In a press release, police said that the man was armed with a knife. He forced a staff to hand over more than $2,000 and then fled the scene on foot.

The staff was not injured and no other person was inside the branch at the time of the incident, said the police.

When TNP arrived at the scene at noon, there were about 20 officers on scene at the bank outlet.

Police are investigating.

This is the second case of armed robbery in two days.

The suspect in the armed robbery. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Yesterday (July 31), a 48-year-old man was arrested at a petrol station along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

He was also armed with a knife.

More than $1,100 was stolen.