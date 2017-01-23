Kallang River area revitalised with viewing decks and 'rain gardens'

Residents can jog, cycle and hold gatherings in the area.

Residents living along a 320m stretch of the Kallang River have a new and enhanced promenade where they can jog, cycle and hold gatherings.

The latest Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC Waters) project developed by PUB was launched yesterday by Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim.

Since the ABC Waters programme started in 2006, 34 projects have been completed.

In the $3.8 million Kallang River project, the area has been revitalised with viewing decks as well as "rain gardens", which not only add beauty and charm but also serve to filter rainwater run-off.

The roof of one of the viewing decks has been designed to look like the mast of sailing vessels that used to unload cargo along the river in the 19th century.

"Usually, when we design an ABC project, we try to retain some of the area's historical background. We worked with consultants to come up with a design that suits the personality of the place," said Ms Cheng Geok Ling, the deputy director of PUB's sustainability office.