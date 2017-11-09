Kampung Admiralty wins award for architecture

Kampung Admiralty will receive the Outstanding Award this year — the highest accolade — at the seventh Skyrise Greenery Awards today.

Residents of the new 11-storey Kampung Admiralty complex have another reason to smile, with Singapore's first retirement community receiving an award for outstanding landscape architecture.

With its "vertical kampung" design, the hub integrates residential units with shops, childcare and eldercare centres, and medical facilities. The first residents moved in recently.

On levels six to nine, the complex has a combined rooftop community park, edible garden and rainwater catchment area.

The building will receive the Outstanding Award this year - the highest accolade - at the seventh Skyrise Greenery Awards today.

The awards were launched by the National Parks Board (NParks) in 2008 to recognise excellence in landscape architecture in Singapore.

Submissions were evaluated based on building types: commercial or industrial, community facilities, educational institutions, multi-unit residentials and small-scale residentials.

Thirteen other urban green developments will also receive Excellence Awards today for displaying excellence in skyrise greenery designs, or Special Awards, for specific merits such as an edible rooftop garden.

Prizes include trophies, plaques and certificates for all the winning developers, but the Outstanding, Excellence and Special Awards recipients receive $8,000, $1,500 and $500, respectively.

NParks said it has worked with different agencies over the years to take an innovative approach towards Singapore's rapid urban development and land scarcity by building greenery in urban landscapes.

This set the context for the creation of the biennial awards.

There was a record 177 submissions this year - a 40 per cent increase from 2015.

The Skyrise Greenery Awards are part of the International Skyrise Greenery Conference, held today and tomorrow in conjunction with the international GreenUrbanScape Asia (Gusa) 2017 conference.

Gusa is held from today until Sunday at the Singapore Expo and features exhibitions about the latest greenery projects, urban methods and technology.

The Landscape Excellence Assessment Framework (Leaf) certification will also be presented to 14 other developments at the event.

Leaf-certified developments have set new limits for landscape architecture, urban greenery and biodiversity enhancement.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee will present the awards today.

