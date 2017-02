Cheetah cub Deka was one of more than 600 baby animals born in wildlife parks in Singapore last year. She was abandoned by her first-time mother after she was born on Oct 3. Weak and malnourished, Deka spent her first four days in an animal hospital. Vets and keepers then gave her round-the-clock care, said Wildlife Reserves Singapore. She is now active and healthy and enjoys sprinting about her play area.

FOR MORE, GO TO TNP.SG