Kimberly-Clark first to qualify for new green label

Kimberly-Clark Professional is the first company to get its products certified under the stricter guidelines of an enhanced green labelling scheme by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC).

The consumer goods giant, which produces items such as Scott tissues, was among 13 companies that had applied for the enhanced green label.

It does not source pulp from South-east Asia and none of its suppliers come from peat lands.

Most of its pulp for products in Singapore come from Canada and South America, according to its sustainability business partner for the Asia-Pacific, Mr Chris Messer.

Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings, one of the two companies linked to the haze that had affected Singapore previously, has applied but is still awaiting certification.

The other company, Asia Pulp and Paper, is in the process of applying.

Yesterday, the SEC announced the products awarded the enhanced green label at an event at One Farrer Hotel and Spa. Twelve items from Kimberly-Clark Professional were awarded this label under the SEC scheme, which helps consumers choose environmentally friendly products.

'DO BETTER'

SEC chairman Isabella Loh said: "Companies which embrace sustainable and ethical practices will do better in the long run as more Singaporeans choose their products and services over their competitors."

In January, SEC launched the enhanced eco-labelling scheme for pulp and paper products, in response to the haze problem. In 2015, for instance, Singapore suffered its worst haze on record.

Under the scheme's stricter rules, firms have to ensure there is no burning on plantations, and that they quickly detect and put out fires when they occur.

Yesterday's event also saw the launch of a revamped SEC Green Map App that lets people know about upcoming green activities and where the nearest recycling points are.

The app is an update of the SEC's Green Map of Singapore launched in 2000.