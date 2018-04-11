Kishore Mahbubani joins Harvard University

Former Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) dean Kishore Mahbubani is working on a new research project at Harvard University while on sabbatical.

He has joined the Harvard Kennedy School Ash Centre for Democratic Governance and Innovation as a senior visiting scholar, and will look at relations between the US and China, the centre said in a statement yesterday.

Professor Mahbubani's five-week appointment at the US university began last month. The 69-year-old stepped down as dean of LKYSPP on Dec 31.

He is on a nine-month sabbatical and remains a senior adviser and professor at the National University of Singapore.

He spent six weeks at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, and will be at Fudan University in Shanghai for two months, to glean "the China perspective on US-China relations", he told The Straits Times.

He will be in Singapore to launch his latest book, Has The West Lost It?: A Provocation, on May 14.

Speaking on the telephone from London, where he is launching the book, he said his goal during the sabbatical is to research for his planned book on US-China relations.

"This is going to be the most important geopolitical relationship for the next few decades," he said.