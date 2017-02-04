Kovan double murderer to hang after losing appeal

On his 38th birthday yesterday, policeman Iskandar Rahmat failed in his bid to escape the gallows for the 2013 Kovan double murder, after Singapore's highest court dismissed his appeal, rejecting his claim that he had acted in self-defence.

The Court of Appeal said Iskandar had intended to kill both victims - Mr Tan Boon Sin, 67, and his son Chee Heong, 42 - and found his account to be "incredible" and "unbelievable".

After hearing the verdict, more than 10 relatives and friends of the accused took turns to talk to Iskandar in the dock.

The appeal verdict marks the end of the court process. The next step would be to file a clemency petition to the President.

Iskandar was found guilty in December 2015 of killing the two men on July 10, 2013, at the older Tan's Hillside Drive house in Kovan.

Iskandar fled in the older victim's Toyota Camry. The son's body was caught under the car and was dragged for more than 1km, leaving a blood trail as onlookers watched in shock.

FACING BANKRUPTCY

Iskandar, who was saddled with debts and facing imminent bankruptcy, said during his trial that his plan was just to rob the older Mr Tan and run off. He said that the older man had attacked him with a knife first, and he reacted in self-defence.

When the son stepped into the house, he charged and threw a punch, said Iskandar, so he retaliated.

Iskandar's account was rejected by the High Court at the end of his trial.

Justice Tay Yong Kwang, pointing to the number and severity of the wounds inflicted on the two victims - mainly in the vital areas of the head, neck and chest - ruled that Iskandar had attacked "cruelly and relentlessly with the clear intention of causing death".

The older victim suffered 27 stab and slash wounds and died from a slit throat.