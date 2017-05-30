KPE exit closed after tipper truck crash

The Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway tunnel was closed for more than six hours yesterday, after a tipper truck smashed into a road divider.

An exit on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel was closed for more than six hours yesterday, after a tipper truck smashed into a road divider and tilted about 45 degrees.

A Straits Times video of the 10.50am accident showed two men climbing on the divider to help the injured driver out of his cabin.

Another clip posted on the "Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road" Facebook page showed the driver squatting by the side of the vehicle as the men tended to him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said the driver, a man in his 60s, was taken conscious in an ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The New Paper understands the truck had hit a wall before crashing into the divider, causing the driver to sustain serious injuries.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 10.55am that the Nicoll Highway exit, in the direction of the ECP, was closed as a result of the accident.

Its spokesman later told TNP: "LTA deployed cranes and a towing vehicle to recover the truck, cleared the area of debris and made all safety checks before reopening the exit at 5.15pm."

Police investigations are ongoing.