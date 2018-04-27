Labourer jailed 14 weeks for mall graffiti to man he dreamt about

An odd-job labourer scrawled messages on the walls of shopping malls challenging a man he had dreamt about to come and meet him "if he had the guts".

But Chew Wee Tiong's bizarre scribbles only spelt trouble for him, as he was jailed for 14 weeks yesterday.

As well as two counts of mischief, Chew, 43, also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being unlawfully armed with two weapons.

Three other mischief charges were considered during sentencing. Deputy Public Prosecutor Tang Shangjun said Chew claimed to have met a Mr Cha Mei Hai in Thailand years ago.

"Recently, the accused alleged that he had impressions of this said 'Cha Mei Hai' in his dreams," said DPP Tang.

To try and locate Mr Cha, Chew wrote messages to him on the walls of buildings around Bugis in the hope that Mr Cha would come forward.

He scrawled similar messages at places including Bugis+ mall and the National Design Centre.