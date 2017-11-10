Lamborghini forfeited to state after illegal race

A court yesterday ordered that a $630,000 Lamborghini be forfeited to the state after it was used in an illegal race in 2015.

Indonesian Kevin Pratama Chandra, 24, was behind the wheel when he committed the offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhongshan said the forfeiture was mandatory under the law. He said the car, which was bought under the name of a firm owned by Chandra's parents, had been seized by police.

Chandra did not turn up in court yesterday but his parents were present. Their son was jailed for two weeks, fined $1,500 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty on July 17 to dangerous driving and taking part in an unauthorised speed trial.

Lawyer Rajan Supramaniam from Hilborne Law, who is familiar with such cases, said that when a car is forfeited to the state, it can possibly be scrapped or auctioned off later.