Large turnout expected at Marina Bay New Year countdown

If you're heading for Singapore's largest year-end party at Marina Bay this Sunday, be prepared for heightened security and rigorous checks.

A large turnout is expected for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, with roads and lanes closed and crowd control measures deployed.

The event, which is in its 13th year, and has drawn more than 300,000 visitors annually, will be held in the Marina Bay area and parts of the civic district.

The police said yesterday that bags and personal items may be subjected to checks.

Partygoers are advised to cooperate with security personnel and to be vigilant against potential molesters.

Flying unmanned aircraft like drones where New Year countdown events are held is strongly discouraged.

The police will be regulating the number of people entering The Promontory, One Fullerton or Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Promenade and other areas within Marina Bay.

The public should follow the instructions of marshals and police officers on duty

FOOTWAYS

Pedestrians will not be allowed to congregate on the footways along the Esplanade Bridge and Bayfront Avenue along the Helix Bridge. The footway along Benjamin Sheares Bridge will be closed to pedestrians from 5pm on Dec 31 to 2am the next day.

Roads and lanes that will be closed to all vehicular traffic during stipulated times include St Andrew's Road, part of Fullerton Road, Connaught Drive, Bayfront Avenue, part of Marina Boulevard, part of Raffles Avenue, part of Fullerton Road, part of Collyer Quay, Raffles Link, Battery Road, Flint Street and Bonham Street.

SMRT and SBS Transit are rolling out their customary longer hours on its train lines and certain bus services.