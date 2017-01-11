Lawyer fined $3,200 for drink driving

A lawyer from an international law firm was fined $3,200 and banned from driving for two years and two months yesterday for drink driving.

Marcus Jerome Gordon, 45, a Briton, who is a Singapore permanent resident, admitted to driving with at least 181mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system on Sept 10 last year.

Gordon, the head of Watson Farley & Williams' litigation and dispute resolution group, specialises in international arbitration and dispute resolution in oil and gas, shipping chartering, oil rig operations and oil field development.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Azri Imran Tan said Gordon had been drinking at Boat Quay with his girlfriend the night before the incident.

They left for home at about 2am in his car. At about 2.10am, while Gordon was driving along Keppel Road towards Telok Blangah Road, an unknown car cut into his lane from the left.

He swerved to the right, mounted the kerb and hit the bushes.

A Traffic Police sergeant noticed Gordon was flushed, smelling of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Gordon failed a breathalyser test and was arrested and escorted to Traffic Police headquarters where his blood sample was taken.