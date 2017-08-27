Lawyer M. Ravi granted bail of $20,000

Lawyer M. Ravi, 48, was granted bail of $20,000 on Friday (Aug 25) after being remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health for the last two weeks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong told the court that as part of Ravi's bail conditions, he cannot make any posts on Facebook or other social media platforms.

He also cannot, by himself, through another person, or by any other means, abuse, cause annoyance, harass, insult or disturb others.

DPP Ong added that Ravi is ordered not to "assault, use criminal force, cause hurt to others or otherwise commit any offence".

Ravi, who has been barred from applying for a practising certificate for two years since last October, told District Judge Christopher Goh that he accepts these bail conditions.

Judge Goh said if Ravi were to commit any further offences, his bail might be revoked. However, no one posted bail for him yesterday.

Ravi is now represented by lawyer Richard Siaw, who told the court he is Ravi's former colleague.

The non-practising human rights lawyer is facing seven charges.

On three occasions in June, he allegedly broke into a law firm at the People's Park Centre where he used to work. He is accused of committing these offences with one Lai Yew Thiam, 56. They allegedly used a screwdriver to prise out a lock at the bottom of a glass door to enter a branch office of the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm at around 1pm on June 17. They allegedly entered the same office illegally on two other occasions later that month.

Ravi had been head of knowledge management at the firm and was based at the Chinatown office, but The Straits Times understands that he lost his job in June and was told to vacate the premises by June 16.

He was charged on June 30 but reoffended while out on bail, and was taken to court again on Aug 12 and served with more charges.

This time, Ravi is accused of assaulting lawyer Jeannette Chong- Aruldoss, 54, and causing hurt by committing a rash act against Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir on the seventh storey of The Adelphi building in Coleman Street on Aug 8. He allegedly pushed Mrs Chong-Aruldoss outside her workplace, another office of the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm, and she fell. He is also accused of throwing a bag at Mr Nakoorsha, a partner at the firm.

Ravi also allegedly caused annoyance by using abusive language on others at the Sri Mariamman Temple on July 31 and Aug 11.

The pre-trial conference for his cases will be held on Monday.