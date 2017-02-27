Learn to ride safe with pro tips in July

From July, a 90-minute Safe Riding Programme (SRP) will be made available at selected community centres, schools and migrant worker dormitories.

To encourage interest and participation, the SRP will be fully subsidised for a while.

Besides safe riding practices and rules of conduct, participants will also learn about maintenance and servicing of equipment, and how to conduct pre-ride checks and plan routes.

In addition, riders and cyclists will be taught about the types of paths and the difference between off-road and on-road cycling.

They will also be trained on basic device handling methods and hand signals for cyclists.

Participants will be taught how to manoeuvre their bicycles, personal mobility devices or power-assisted bicycles safely, and react to various situations when riding on public paths.

Mr Steven Lim, president of the Safe Cycling Task Force, who conducted several pilot sessions of the SRP, urged cyclists to consider joining it.

He said: "Many people think they know how to cycle, but they could have picked up the wrong skills. The course will cover basic but essential fundamental skills, and it will be different learning from a professional."