Learn to think critically

He wants to teach his students to think critically and see the different sides of any issue.

Mr Irwin See, 37, founded Irwin's Study in 2009, and he tutors junior college students in General Paper (GP).

Mr See has a bachelor's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a master's degree from Oxford University.

Mr See has taught written communication and critical thinking skills at Nanyang Technological University and UniSIM.

The former teacher develops his own GP curriculum and aims to get students to "expand their perspectives and ways of thinking" when approaching issues.

He exposes them to articles from the BBC and newspapers such as The Straits Times, The New York Times, The Economist, Asian Wall Street Journal and other international publications.

Last year, he published three volumes of model GP essays based on various themes.

The guidebooks are available at Popular bookstores.

Mr See teaches daily at his two centres at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and Tampines, except on Mondays.

Each class comprises students from local junior colleges and the Millennia Institute.

LARGER ENROLMENT

He shifted his centre from the basement to the third storey of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre to accommodate the larger enrolment.

During his classes, Mr See engages the students by inviting them to share their views on the topics discussed and support them with relevant arguments.

Mendaki also refers students from less-privileged backgrounds to Mr See and he helps each student on a case-by-case basis.

Students share their personal struggles with Mr See and he tries his best to mentor and help them.

He said: "What I share with the students sometimes moves them to think more deeply about the issue.

"Last year, a student stayed back after my class and shared his personal struggles with me.

"These mentoring opportunities are a chance to impact the students' lives."

Mr See, who is vice-president of the Association of Tutors (Singapore), said: "Students who attend Irwin's Study usually improve their GP grades to As and Bs.

"I am happy when they succeed but most importantly, I am excited when I have helped them think critically and with clarity."

