Learning about an alternative education route

(From left) Former students of Outram Secondary School, Selvie Yeo, Aszahir Mohamed and Chen Yirong, reading The New Paper's GO Guide-Beyond O Levels.

It was their first time reading the guide.

But the students of Outram Secondary School were surprised at how comprehensive it was.

The New Paper GO Guide - Beyond O Levels, which was included in The New Paper, was distributed to students from the school and nine other secondary schools as they collected their O level results yesterday.

The simple layout appealed to them and they enjoyed reading the success stories inside.

Aszahir Mohamed, 16, who collected his results yesterday, said: "The guide did not have too much technical information. It featured students who are enjoying the private education courses offered."

The guide had stories from two private education institutions (PEIs) and an educational consultancy, and had information about the courses available at these PEIs.

Selvie Yeo, 16, enjoyed the story about a student who plans to enrol in the University of Melbourne after her O levels.

She said: "I thought I needed a local university degree to work in Singapore. But I learnt that I can have an overseas degree and still be able to work here."