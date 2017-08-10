Learning about Singapore on a walking trail at Pulau Ubin

For the past four years, teacher Tan Huili's family spent National Day watching the parade at home.

But this year, Ms Tan's young family of four, together with her parents-in-law, woke up as early as 6am to catch the bumboat to Pulau Ubin.

They were among more than 100 families who took part in a walk to celebrate Singapore's birthday.

"Visiting such places gives us a sense of rootedness and identity," said Ms Tan, 35, whose children are aged four and seven.

During the event, organised by the Siglap division of East Coast GRC with the National Parks Board, some 520 Siglap residents, many with children aged 12 or younger, learnt about the early years of Singapore's independence.

Taking part in activities at six stations along a 2.6km round-the-island trail, they found out about the challenges Singapore faced in the past.

For example, at Teck Seng's Place, one of the conserved landmarks on Pulau Ubin, they learnt about the 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire, a key event that led to the Government's shift to the public housing programme.

They were also treated to traditional food such as gem biscuits, ice lollies and jagung urap, or steamed corn with coconut shavings.

Limousine driver Melvin Koh, 31, who was with his wife and their eight-year-old boy, said: "It was something new for my son, and an interesting and meaningful experience, especially on National Day."