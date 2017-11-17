At least 16 die in Greece floods
At least 16 people were killed and more than 20 injured after flash floods devastated areas around the Greek capital of Athens in a disaster described by local media as "biblical". The town of Mandra (above), northwest of Athens, is among the worst-hit, with some residents trapped without electricity in homes inundated in metre-deep water, said Mayor Yianna Krikouki.
