Lee Hsien Yang: No confidence in July 3 ministerial statement

Parliament is not the correct forum to look into the allegations made in the 38, Oxley Road dispute, said Mr Lee Hsien Yang, adding that he has "no confidence that a fair, transparent or complete account of events will be told".

The younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook again yesterday, this time to voice "serious concerns" about the PM delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament on July 3 to refute his siblings' charges.

"Only his side of the story will air, with no promise of truthfulness due to parliamentary privilege," said Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

"Indeed, it could also be an opportunity to continue to mislead or insinuate under this privilege."

On Tuesday, in response to media queries on the Facebook posts by his siblings, PM Lee said the allegations about what he supposedly did or did not do "are mostly inaccurate".

PM Lee added: "As I earlier said, I will be making a statement in Parliament on July 3. I will at that time deal with the allegations that need to be addressed."

He has also instructed that the People's Action Party's (PAP) party Whip be lifted.

He urged all MPs, including non-PAP MPs, to examine the issues thoroughly and question him and his Cabinet colleagues vigorously.

He added that he hoped this full and public airing "will dispel any doubts that have been planted and strengthen confidence in our institutions and our system of government".

Yesterday, Mr Lee Hsien Yang described the PM's move to address the allegations on July 3 as an attempt to "cover up and whitewash himself" in Parliament.

He called the parliamentary session "yet another example" of how PM Lee has misused "his position and influence to drive his personal agenda".

The session, he said, is a forum that again places PM Lee before his subordinates who, he claimed, lack sufficient background and evidence of "the numerous instances of abuse and conflicts of interest, many yet to be raised".

"Even before the session, many of them appear to have felt obliged to give him cover.

"Many MPs will fear career repercussions if they speak out against their superior," said Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

"Historically, few PAP MPs have dared to dissent even when the party Whip was lifted."

He added that there is no opportunity or adequate time for evidence to be properly drawn together, placed before Parliament and considered.

Neither will there be any opportunity for an examining body to properly probe explanations or excuses.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "We believe that key issues such as his abuse of power will be simply swept under the carpet.

"The accused controls both process and outcome in this forum."

In the past weeks, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, have raised several instances they claim illustrate PM Lee's misuse of power and influence.

They have, for one thing, accused him of abusing his power to obtain a deed of gift directly from the National Heritage Board (NHB) in his private capacity. The deed concerns the donation and public exhibition of items belonging to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew for an NHB exhibition on Singapore's founding fathers last year.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who was then Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, responded to say that PM Lee was given the deed in his official capacity.

Another bone of contention has been a ministerial committee set up to study options for the house at 38, Oxley Road.

The two younger Lees have charged that the committee was shrouded in secrecy and formed to block the demolition of the house.