Lee siblings aware of ministerial committee: DPM Teo

In a speech in Parliament yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is chairman of the ministerial committee tasked to consider options for 38, Oxley Road, highlighted several points about its scope of work.

NOT A SECRET COMMITTEE

Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang were informed about the committee on July 27 last year, shortly after it was formed, said DPM Teo in response to the Lee siblings' accusations of a "secret" committee being set up.

DPM Teo said the siblings must be "truthful and honest" about their knowledge of the committee.

"They were also invited to make representations to the committee. This was not done in isolation. Indeed, if this were a secret committee and they were not aware of its existence, how could they be making representations," said DPM Teo.

COMMITTEE NOT LOOKING INTO VALIDITY OF WILL

DPM Teo said the siblings were told "clearly" that the ministerial committee was not looking into Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will on April 25.He also said the committee has no power to decide on the validity of the last will.

The circumstances of the last will, however, became relevant because Mr Lee Hsien Yang's representations to the committee placed reliance on one part of the last will as the primary evidence of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's intent for 38, Oxley Road.

The committee had received differing views, including on the drafting of the last will, said DPM Teo.

NO DECISION ON 38, OXLEY ROAD

DPM Teo said there is a misconception that the Government is seeking to make a decision now over the fate of the house.

In fact, there is no decision required as long as Dr Lee Wei Ling lives in the house.

"It is merely preparing drawer plans of various options and their implications so that a future Government can refer to them and make a considered and informed decision when the time comes to decide on the matter...

"However, if Dr Lee chooses to leave earlier, say within a few months, then Cabinet and Government will have to decide, and it would be useful to have studied the different options."