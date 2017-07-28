Lego masterpiece built using satellite images

A Lego recreation of the Spanish colonial city of Vigan in the Philippines. TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Mr Gerald Cacas, 35, relied on Google Earth's street view and satellite images as reference for his 56,000-piece Lego model of the Spanish colonial city of Vigan in the Philippines.

The process engineer said: "The challenge was to make all six buildings have the same Spanish aura but still be distinct from each other."

It is one of seven new models built by eight Singapore-based builders for the Piece of Peace exhibition launched yesterday at the Fort Canning Arts Centre to commemorate Asean's 50th anniversary.

Singapore is the first Asean country to host the exhibition, which began in Japan in 2003.

The exhibition, which ends on Sept 3, features 43 Lego replicas of Unesco World Heritage Sites from 34 countries, including a 10,000-piece model of Singapore's Botanic Gardens, built by Mr Wong Jun Heng and Mr Jeffrey Kong.

Tickets for the exhibition, priced from $13 to $19, are available at www.apactix.com/events/detail/piece-of-peace-world-tour-singapore-2017. - NG KENG GENE