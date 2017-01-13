Let's get together

About 70 residents feasted on fruits at the gathering.

What: Knowing You, Knowing Me, Fruits Together

How much: $700 disbursed by HDB, $1,960 community match received

Madam Christine Koo, 37, and a team organised a get-together at the precinct pavilion of Block 318, Yishun Greenwalk in August last year.

The event attracted 70 residents who feasted on fruits such as durians and mangosteens.

Madam Koo, who is self-employed, said: "We also had games so that the neighbours could interact with one another. Singaporeans can be quite shy so it was nice to see our neighbours coming down and making new friends."

What: Terrarium Art

How much: $992 committed by HDB, $500 community match received

The event was held on Dec 10 last year in conjunction with SkyTerrace @ Dawson Get Together.

Organiser Kathleen Chia, an operations executive,learnt terrarium-making skills online and trained volunteers to help with the workshop, which was attended by nearly 160 neighbours.

Madam Chia, 53, said: "It was a joy to see young and old residents enjoying themselves and creating a product that was pleasing to the eye. It was also a good way to interact with neighbours."