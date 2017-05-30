Let's Take a Walk event to raise awareness for caregivers

Participants helping to raise funds for Raleigh Singapore and HCA Hospice Care in 2015.

For 20 years, Rae has been helping her parents care for her younger sister Faith, who hasbipolar disorder.

Today, Faith, 35, no longer shows any symptoms. To show support for others in similar situations, the sisters are taking part in this year's Let's Take a Walk (LTAW) event in the 50km category.

The non-profit endurance walking event is organised by volunteers from Raleigh Singapore, a group which helps young people through adventure-based learning activities. There are three categories - 10km, 50km and 100km.

Started in 1997, the event challenges participants to push their mental and physical limits for worthy causes.

Faith said: "My sister and I want to take part in this year's LTAW as a milestone for our journey for the past 20 years through the toughest moments.

"We hope to encourage other caregivers and loved ones to believe that recovery is real and to always carry the hope."

All proceeds will be donated to Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL) to help caregivers of the mentally ill and also to support Raleigh Singapore's projects.

In previous editions, beneficiaries had included HCA Hospice Care, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore and Boys' Town.

This year, it's CAL's turn after Faith, who has been volunteering at CAL, suggested it to Rae, who volunteers at Raleigh. The sisters did not want their full names published.

Recalling their plight back then, Rae, a 36-year-old teacher, said: "As her family, we felt helpless because we didn't know what was wrong and how to help her. There weren't many avenues where we could seek help back then, both as someone who has bipolar disorder and as caregivers.

"CAL is doing a great job and they are not getting enough awareness. This year's walk also acts as a platform to raise more awareness for CAL and what it does."

This year's walk starts on Sept 23 at 7am and aims to raise $150,000 through registration fees and donations.

The early bird promotion - with registration fees at $45 for the 10 km JalanWalk and $65 for the 50 km PowerWalk and 100 km XtremeWalk - ends tomorrow. For details, visit www.letstakeawalk.sg.