A-level results to be released on Feb 24
The 2016 GCE A-level examination results will be released next Friday. Candidates from schools may collect their result slips from their respective institutions on that day, from 2.30pm onwards, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
Private candidates will be notified of their results by post, with the result slips mailed to the address they had registered with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).
Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their accounts to obtain their results on SEAB's website at www.seab.gov.sg from 2.30pm that day. - THE STRAITS TIMES