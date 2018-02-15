A-level results out on Feb 23

The 2017 GCE A-level examination results will be released next Friday.

School candidates may collect their results from their respective schools from 2.30pm that day, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement yesterday.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

The result slips will be mailed next Friday to the postal address provided by the candidates during the registration period.

Private candidates with SingPass accounts can obtain their results online through the Internet Examination Results Release System on the SEAB website from 2.30pm next Friday.