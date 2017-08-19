Li Shengwu says he left Singapore for fear of detention

Mr Li Shengwu, nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said in an interview published yesterday that he left Singapore because of concerns that he might be detained by the authorities in a contempt of court case.

Mr Li, son of PM Lee's brother Lee Hsien Yang, said: "In Singapore, it is possible that one can be detained and interrogated for some time without a lawyer.

"My friends had warned me that they were concerned for my safety if I remained in Singapore," he told Reuters, declining to identify his friends or disclose if they had specific information.

He left Singapore on July 23 for the US, more than a week sooner than he had planned, the report said.

AGC

The Government has replied to Reuters' queries about Mr Li's claims. PM Lee's press secretary Chang Li Lin noted the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has applied to the High Court for permission to start committal proceedings against Mr Li for contempt of court.

"This is a well-established legal process. Clear laws and procedures apply to all cases of contempt, including this case involving Mr Li. The courts will decide on the merits of the case," she added.

Ms Chang said the AGC has told Mr Li the proceedings will be withdrawn if he apologised for his comments, but he has not done so.

She also said the points on detention and interrogation in the report are not accurate.