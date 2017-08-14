‘Life can move on’ for old man shoved by couple

The incident took place at a Toa Payoh hawker centre on April 21.

The couple who shouted at him are around his own children's ages.

And if Mr Chow Chuin Yee, 45, and Ms Tay Puay Leng, 38, were really his kids, Mr Ng Ai Hua would have taken them to task.

"I would scold them for quarrelling over a seat," he said grimly.

As it is, the 76-year-old who was shoved by the couple at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 hawker centre on April 21 now just wants to move on.

In an interview with The Straits Times last night at his home in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Ng said he accepts the couple's apologies but does not wish to see them in person.

"The couple has received their punishment and life can move on," he said.

"It is all water under the bridge now. I just hope it can be a lesson to them."

Mr Ng, a retiree, has two children, aged 42 and 38.

LIKE 'FUGITIVES'

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Chow and Ms Tay said they regretted their actions and want to apologise to Mr Ng in person. They also said they felt "punished by society" and like they were living like "fugitives".

To Mr Ng, the punishment that the couple faced was not just the fines meted out by the court, but the excoriation they received online and even in person.

"Because of what has happened, they are shamed and they can hardly show their faces in public," he said. "I leave it to people to judge them."

He added that he does not blame the public for the outcry. "People saw it and felt upset. They saw that the couple had gone too far," he said.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

