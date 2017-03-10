Life, love and art in BT Weekend

If you're thinking of quitting your job to do what you love, you're not alone.

The Business Times' Weekend magazine speaks to four people who have veered off the beaten track in pursuit of their dreams.

Also in the issue, sneaker customiser and artist Mark Ong - also known as SBTG - talks business with The Weekend Interview.

And if you have a hankering for chicken this weekend, find out where you can satisfy that craving, with everything from Cantonese chicken rice to paper-wrapped chicken.

In the main paper, this week's Brunch feature looks at what it means to be big on LinkedIn, while Cubicle Files mulls over why we're not more outraged by the gender wage gap in Singapore.

The Disrupted column swipes right on ARTO Gallery, a Singapore-founded app that blends influences from Tinder, Instagram and Spotify to let non-art experts discover and buy art they love.

To cap off the week, Music to My Ears gives the latest albums from Yellowjackets and Kansas a good listen.

To subscribe, visit btsub.sg/weekend