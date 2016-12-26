Lift operator's excellent service earns him praise

Mr Tay Kheng Chuan has been a lift operator with Wheelock Properties for 23 years.

You might have met Mr Tay Kheng Chuan in lift No. 1 at Wheelock Place.

The lift operator, who has been working there for 23 years, always has a smile as he holds the doors open for passengers.

Mr Tay, 45, who has a physical disability, has an excellent memory - passengers call him the mall's "walking directory".

His supervisor, Ms Stephanie Tay, the sales and marketing manager of Wheelock Properties, described Mr Tay as the "mall's right-hand man".

She said: "He is willing to give his all to everyone he serves."

Ms Tay said that when Mr Tay underwent leg surgery after a fall, people asked after him.

Mr Tay had found the job through Bizlink Centre, a non-profit organisation that provides one-stop employment services and job assessments for people with disabilities.

He also remains grateful to Wheelock Properties' late chief executive officer David Lawrence, who died in 2012.

"Mr Lawrence was always friendly and he never minded my disability. I was on a part-time contract, and when it was about to end, he offered me a full-time position," said Mr Tay.

"I don't have any expectations as long as I have a job and can be self-reliant."

Wheelock Properties' generosity was featured in Lianhe Wanbao. The company nominated Willing Hearts - which provides daily meals and other support services to the underprivileged, the needy and other marginalised people - to receive 500kg of rice and 60 litres of canola oil sponsored by Tong Seng Produce.