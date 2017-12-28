Lift woes continue at Keat Hong Close block

One of the lifts at Block 805D, Keat Hong Close has broken down.

They had just started moving into their new Choa Chu Kang flat around the middle of last year, but it did not take long for the two lifts at Block 805D, Keat Hong Close, to start misbehaving.

Since Nov 27, one of the lifts has been shut down and residents have now been told that they would have to wait until January at the earliest for it to be fixed.

The reason for the delay is that the lift's manufacturer, Sigma Elevator, does not have the spare parts in stock and, because of their size and weight, need to ship them instead of flying them.

What has also surprised some residents is how relatively new lifts could malfunction so often.

Mr Alan Peng, a 46-year-old technical manager in the chemical industry who lives on the 18th storey, said there has been multiple problems with the lifts since he moved into the 19-storey block in May last year.

"There were smaller issues like doors not being able to close, which takes one or two days to repair, to breakdowns like the latest one, which is the worst so far," he said. - LIM MIN ZHANG