Limited train service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT in Jan and Feb 2018

Commuters will experience longer travelling times on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) on Sunday mornings in January and February next year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that there will be limited services on stretches of the SPLRT on six Sundays to facilitate maintenance and upgrading work.

While all SPLRT stations will open at 5.30am as usual, there will be train services on only one platform at selected segments until 7am, with the other platform opening after 7am.

LTA said operator SBS Transit will increase the frequency of trains on the operational platform to cope with passenger load.

The limited train service is to facilitate "enhanced preventive maintenance and asset renewal works", which require additional engineering time, said LTA.

Works include the progressive replacement of viaduct bearings and the strengthening of the crosshead structures that support the SPLRT viaducts.

Other renewal works being done include the replacement of the SPLRT's power rail and power rail assemblies. These will be completed by 2022.

In a statement yesterday, it also released the Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) figures for the LRT network, which reflect how long a train travels before experiencing a delay of longer than five minutes.

The MKBF for the LRT network increased to 70,000 car-km for the first three quarters of this year, up from 49,000 car-km for the whole of last year.

Meanwhile, rail operator SMRT announced yesterday that 10 MRT stations on the East-West Line will have shorter operating hours at weekends next month, as well as full-day closures on two Sundays. The 10 stations are the eight between Paya Lebar and Pasir Ris, and Expo and Changi Airport.

Two shuttle bus services will ply between stations during the times the train is not available.