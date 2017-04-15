Little hands lend a big help

Sunflower Preschool had some of its pupils exercise with elderly residents as part of its community engagement.

Children from Sunflower Preschool joined some elderly residents for their hour-long morning workout at Punggol Field Walk last Monday.

"It helped brighten the mood, and I think it is a good way for the children to learn social skills," said Madam Eunice Lo, 75.

The children also gave healthy snacks accompanied with motivational messages to the seniors.

Parents were supportive of such community engagement activities.

"These projects help the children's development by exposing them to what is out there in the world," said Mr Tng Han Siang, 37,whose child is in the preschool.

The preschool's community engagement is part of Start Small Dream Big (SSDB), an initiative by the Early Childhood Development Agency.

Last year, participating pre-schools carried out 316 community service projects, from helping the less fortunate to raising more than $150,000 for charity.

"The initiative made us think outside of the box to help the community in ways beyond just donating money," said Sunflower Preschool centre manager Jegatheswary Sundar Rajoo.

"I feel confident of doing more community projects with SSDB because they will be there when I reach out for help."