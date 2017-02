About 50,000 people here celebrated the annual Hindu festival of Thaipusam yesterday, with devotees going on a 3km procession from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road. Live music was played. Last year's procession was the first in 42 years when this was allowed.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES