LKY school associate professor resigns, citing 'internal issue'

Academic Donald Low has resigned from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), The Straits Times has learnt.

When contacted yesterday, the associate professor said his departure was an "internal issue", declining to elaborate further. He added that he is leaving on good terms. His last day is April 30.

Prof Low joined the school in 2012 and is its associate dean for research and executive education.

When asked yesterday, an LKYSPP spokesman said the school has accepted Prof Low's resignation and thanked him for his contributions. She did not elaborate.

Prof Low's resignation comes about three months after former LKYSPP dean Kishore Mahbubani stepped down on Dec 31.

Before he became an academic, Prof Low worked in the public service for 15 years, including roles as director of fiscal policy at the Finance Ministry and director of the Strategic Policy Office at the Public Service Division.

At the school, his research interests included inequality and social spending, as well as governance and politics.

His works, such as the 2014 book titled Hard Choices: Challenging The Singapore Consensus, called for a radical rethinking of the country's policies and institutions.

Last year, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam rebuked Prof Low for misrepresenting his views in an article on news site Today.

The academic also wrote a commentary this year highlighting that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech did not articulate a social policy vision or new social compact that would persuade most Singaporeans to accept a tax increase.