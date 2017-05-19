Local actor Aloysius Pang charged with drink driving

Popular local actor Aloysius Pang was charged in court yesterday with drink driving.

The 26-year-old was driving along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at about 5am on May 8 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a barrier, reported Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

He allegedly had 55 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35 mcg.

Pang, a former Mediacorp artist managed by NoonTalk Media, told Shin Min Daily News that he is not planning to engage a lawyer and will be pleading guilty.

He said: "As a role model, I know I should not have done this and I will bear the consequences."

The case has been adjourned to June 22 and he may also be charged with inconsiderate driving.

If convicted of drink driving, Pang can be jailed up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.

In 2014, he was crowned one of the "8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill" and went on to win the Best Newcomer prize at Star Awards 2015.

Late last year, he appeared in the Channel 8 TV drama You Can Be An Angel 2, where he played a nurse.