Local art duo make their mark around the world

Local visual and graffiti art duo Ink and Clog have taken over walls across the globe with spray cans.

Ms Nadirah Abdul Razak, 28, and Mr Eman Raharno Jeman, 30, who are getting married this month, met in 2004 at a local graffiti competition.

Since then, the couple's unique geometric artworks, which go on walls as big as 20m by 8m, has popped up in places like Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the UK, Italy, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the US.

Some of their trips have been self-funded, while others have been for commissioned work.

BRANDS

In Singapore, they have worked with brands like Google, Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft.

"From our overseas painting experiences, we received great opportunities to paint huge murals that (become) an iconic landmark and generates traffic for tourism.

"People explore the city and take photos of the mural, showing the living culture and arts of that particular city and its people," said Ms Nadirah.

Each mural differs in size and type, and can take between four to 30 hours to complete.

Last year, they created virtual artwork using Google's Tilt Brush virtual reality app, which lets users paint in 3D with virtual reality, at the launch of the Google office in Singapore.

Mr Eman said: "We were honoured to transfer our knowledge and experiences in graffiti into a virtual reality world. It was truly amazing."

Last month, their work was showcased on a mural at Ultra Singapore.

"We hope to help the arts and graffiti community grow.

"Not only by showcasing but also by sharing our experiences and thoughts through murals for the public," said Mr Eman.