Local businesses push eco-friendly options to reduce plastic straw use

Trying for the national record for the most people drinking with bamboo straws at the same time.

Foreword Coffee has used a total of zero plastic straws since it opened at the National University of Singapore (NUS) last August.

Mr Lim Wei Jie, the founder and director of the social enterprise, said: "When we started, we wanted to look at sustainability with regard to consuming coffee. We use the same paper cups for both hot and cold drinks because we want to reduce the use of plastic."

He added that the paper cups eliminate the need for straws, since they come with lids designed for sipping.

"The moment you give people an alternative, they realise they don't actually need plastic straws," he said. "We have some paper straws only in case (of necessity)."

A major source of litter picked up at beach clean-ups (see other story), plastic straws have also emerged as a promising, potential gateway to reducing dependency on single-use plastics.

Companies big and small are recognising the need to reduce access to plastic straws.

Last Thursday, foodcourt operator Koufu launched its Say No to Plastic Straws initiative.

Straws are now given to customers only upon request at its Singapore Management University (SMU) outlet, and depending on the response, the company may expand the initiative to its other foodcourts.

SMU president Arnoud De Meyer said: "This will go a long way towards cultivating a mindfulness about the harmful use of plastic."

Another cafe, Common Man Coffee Roasters, started providing metal straws at both of its outlets at the start of this year.

Before the switch, a box of 10,000 plastic straws would last only two months at its outlet in Martin Road.

Brand manager Sarah Rouse said: "We decided to switch to metal straws as part of our wider effort to look for new ways to improve our operations and make a positive change to the environment we live and work in."

Although it has received a lot of encouraging feedback, some customers do not want to use the metal straws, possibly thinking that they are not cleaned properly, she said.

"However, I think they don't realise it is no different from drinking from a restaurant's glass or using the provided cutlery, it is just a psychological barrier to overcome."

Plastic straws are provided upon request for takeaway orders.

Younger Singaporeans are "questioning the materialistic and wasteful lifestyles that developed in Singapore over the past few decades", said Mr Michael Broadhead, the volunteer director of sustainability festival EarthFest.

"Reusable straws are a simple place to start," he said. "Generally, if people start with one change, they will take additional steps once the previous one has become a habit."

GROWING AWARENESS

Ms Melissa Lam, the founder of Bamboo Straws Worldwide, said there is a growing awareness of the eco-friendliness of reusable straws, which can be made of metal, bamboo or glass and usually come with straw cleaners and a drawstring bag to keep the products.

She sources the bamboo for her straws from farms and families from South-east Asian countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

The 26-year-old said: "At the beginning, my customers were mostly Americans, Australians and Europeans. "

But as of the middle of last year, the majority of her customers became local.

Currently, local orders make up about 80 per cent of her sales, up from less than 5 per cent in 2015, she added.

Miss Sam Thian, 23, offers metal and glass straws through her social enterprise Seastainable Co, which she started in January.

Before Seastainable, Miss Thian worked as a whale shark research assistant in Cebu, in the Philippines, during a leave of absence in her first year of university.

"The experience was life-changing as I had the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of climate change and pollution in our oceans, such as coral bleaching and tons of plastic," she said.

"Since then, I have been actively involved in coastal and underwater clean-ups in Singapore and organising environmental talks for like-minded individuals," she said.

SMU undergraduate Joline Tang, 24, too hopes to encourage people to switch to sustainable alternatives such as reusable straws and cutlery through her online store The Sustainability Project, which she started in January.

Miss Tang, who also provided bamboo straws for Koufu's event last week, said the high demand for her straws has been surprising.

"The green shift is really happening. More people are conscious of the environment and want to do something."