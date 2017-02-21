Local fish production up

Local fish production was 4,906 tonnes last year, up from 4,205 tonnes in 2014.

This despite plankton blooms and the recent oil spill off Pasir Gudang Port after a collision between two container vessels.

Local production now makes up 10 per cent of consumption here. This is an increase of 2 percentage points from 2014.

In his reply to a question by Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, the Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the Agri-Food Veterinary Authority (AVA) is assisting affected farmers with claims against the ship's insurer.