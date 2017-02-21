Singapore

Local fish production up

Feb 21, 2017 08:12 am

Local fish production was 4,906 tonnes last year, up from 4,205 tonnes in 2014.

This despite plankton blooms and the recent oil spill off Pasir Gudang Port after a collision between two container vessels.

Local production now makes up 10 per cent of consumption here. This is an increase of 2 percentage points from 2014.

In his reply to a question by Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, the Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the Agri-Food Veterinary Authority (AVA) is assisting affected farmers with claims against the ship's insurer.

He also noted that AVA has put in place measures such as a real-time online water quality monitoring and SMS alerts for early detection of environmental risks. - THE STRAITS TIMES

