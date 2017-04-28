Local running group helping Google map routes

Google is working with a local running group to map running and trekking routes on Google Street View.

A group of four to five runners from JustRunLah! will be mapping the routes using Google Street View Trekker backpacks.

Runners will walk through running or trekking routes with the Trekker backpacks, which weigh 20kg and are 1.2m tall, snapping panoramic photos every 2.5 seconds with their 15 cameras.

JustRunLah! will be mapping over 30 running routes, including trails in MacRitchie Reservoir and Marang Trail along the Southern Ridges, covering more than 400km in Singapore over the next few months. The wider community will be invited to get involved with mapping once there is a better grasp of the process, though there is no confirmed date for this.

Managing director of JustRunLah!, Mr Peter Tan, said at a media session yesterday that the idea came about when JustRunLah! member Ben Flint tried to plot an off-road running route from Seletar to Dempsey. It took him 45 minutes to stitch together reference points from various resources, which led him to think of a way to make this process more efficient.

The running group met Google last year to discuss potential ideas on how to map running routes.

"We hope to make these lesser known places available to the public and encourage all Singaporeans, young and old, to get active by using Google Street View to help them plan an outdoor workout that best suits their fitness goals and lifestyles," said Mr Tan.

Google Street View program manager, Ms Cynthia Wei, said that many of the routes will connect big trails to public roads, making it more convenient for runners who want to plan long-distance (20-30km) runs without stopping.

She added that Google will support the JustRunLah! runners on post processing and publishing the imagery on Street View.