Local start-up kicks off e-scooter and bike-sharing service at Science Park 1

Local start-up Neuron Mobility and Ascendas-Singbridge launched an e-scooter and bicycle sharing trial at Singapore Science Park 1 yesterday, with plans to collect commuter data for a full roll-out down the line.

Ascendas-Singbridge is the master developer of Singapore Science Park 1.

The six-month trial will see 50 e-scooters and 20 bicycles made available at six parking zones in the area.

The company joins other players like oBike and Telepod in the growing transport-sharing scene, but is the first to offer both bicycles and e-scooters.

Neuron Mobility co-founder Zachary Wang, 32, told The New Paper: "We want to use this trial to understand the mode choice preference of the users between bicycles and e-scooters, which will help us better plan for a full roll-out in future."

E-scooters can be rented from and parked at 150 docking points at the science park.

The bicycles are dockless but have to be returned within a designated area.

Neuron Mobility's devices can be rented with an app, and can be unlocked and locked by scanning a QR code. It costs 50 cents for 15 minutes, with a $49 refundable deposit.

The idea for Neuron Mobility came about in 2011, but Mr Wang and co-founder Callum McNeill, 35, decided to flesh out their vision when restrictions on the use of personal mobility devices eased last year.

Neuron Mobility's docking system, which was built from scratch, underwent 20 iterations before it was finalised.

Mr Wang said: "We did everything, from software to operation systems and hardware.

"We developed the technological aspect of it and also the operating side as well."

Under a start-up programme by Esri Singapore, a geospatial solutions provider, the company will receive a full-suite software platform and professional support worth $250,000.

The support will be key to Neuron Mobility's efforts to "improve last-mile connectivity for Singapore residents", said Esri Singapore's chief executive officer Thomas Pramotedham.

Said Mr Wang: "The biggest question is when and where do we deploy how many of what? We want to find out the best time and location to put the e-scooters and bicycles.

"We are using data to find out where and when people need these devices."